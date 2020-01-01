 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Infinite Life

Cannabis-Friendly Meditation Coaching

About Infinite Life

Personal development expert and Vancouver-based Life Coach, Terry Sidhu, Invites you to discover mediation as he coaches you through his personal meditation practice, Infinite Life. Derived from teachings handed down through generations of educators before him, the program not only guides you through the practical steps of mediation, but helps you deconstruct the journey into transcendence itself. The program is available online for FREE so you can learn how to meditate independently, or, Hire Terry for personal instruction or to teach meditation at your next mindful event,