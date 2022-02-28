About this product
Inflamade™ Deep Healing Creme was designed with all of your health needs in mind.
Completely clean & Paraben free! Drug Test safe and THC free.
Helping your body with:
Sore Muscles
Strains
Joint Discomfort
Tendon Discomfort
Swelling
Stomach Pain
Menstrual Cramps
Cramping associated with Chrons
Nerve Damage
Phantom Pains (Amputees)
Headaches
Skin Conditions Itchy, Cracked, Red
Doubles as a massage lotion leaving you refreshed and ready to go.*
A base of pure Hemp CBD along with relaxing and stimulating scents of citrus & vanilla help you heal and recover, at the same time getting you ready to take on anything.
Use before & after activity - our fast acting, long lasting, therapeutic creme incorporates modern technology with ancient pain relieving concepts of plant medicine. Inflamade™ creme stimulates the body’s endorphin response to pain and reduces the pain in muscle tissue and joints.*
Thereby lessening pain and discomfort, enhancing the healing process.
0% THC, 100% A Drug Test Safe Product.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA.
Ingredients:
1000mg Pure CBD - our special ingredient. Helps to break up inflammation at the source allowing you to feel better!
Aloe Vera- to help calm the skin to reduce inflammation.
Mineral Oil- a moisturizer to help consistency and an emollient, aiding in dry skin hydration.
Dimethyl Sulfoxide (DMSO)- to decrease pain and muscle soreness, aiding with headache relief. Helps penetrate the skin.Purified Water - to help with consistency and skin hydration.
About this brand
Inflamade
Inflamade is a pain relief, anti-inflammation, product line made with pure CBD. We have a Creme, Tonics, and Capsules for precise and versatile dosing. Our products are WADA Drug test safe and lab tested with 0% THC. Free Shipping 50 states. Use code LEAFLY at checkout for 20% off.