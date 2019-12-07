About this product
Destress™ is offered in single serving capsules to conveniently help you calm down and focus. Our essential blend is great for mental stimulation as well as cognitive support. A blend of just the right amount of pure CBD for daytime functionality without the drowsiness, along with:
GABA for increasing functionality throughout the neurotransmitters*
Mucuna for anti inflammatory, neuroprotective, anti-oxidant, anti - microbial properties, and increasing L-Dopa*
Theobromine for lowering blood pressure, reducing bad cholesterol, improving blood flow*
L-Theanine for reducing stress, anxiety, and promoting relaxation*
Matcha Green Tea- for energy, focus, boost of alpha waves in the brain, heart health, immunity boost, mental clarity, calorie burn, and antioxidantal properties, reducing inflammation, and detox. 5
Ashwagandha for reducing stress and anxiety, improving feelings of calmness and well being, improving strength and coordination, improving libido, relieving arthritis symptoms, boosting focus and concentration*
Magnesium for improving bone health, heart health, relieving anxiety, suppressing headaches and some symptoms of premenstrual syndrome*
Made with 100% all natural ingredients. THC Free. Vegan. Gluten Free. Lab Tested.
About this brand
Inflamade
Inflamade is a pain relief, anti-inflammation, product line made with pure CBD. We have a Creme, Tonics, and Capsules for precise and versatile dosing. Our products are WADA Drug test safe and lab tested with 0% THC. Free Shipping 50 states. Use code LEAFLY at checkout for 20% off.