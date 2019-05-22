About this strain
Peach Cobbler from Humboldt Seed Company came to life by crossing Apricot Papaya, Strawberry Banana, and Dream Queen, creating a unicorn strain produces a unique terpene profile. This peach-scented strain with a creamy vanilla taste is great for anyone looking to feel up and creative.
Peach Cobbler effects
Reported by real people like you
25 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
72% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
52% of people report feeling euphoric
Focused
44% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
8% of people report feeling headache
Anxiety
32% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
Insomnia
28% of people say it helps with insomnia
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!