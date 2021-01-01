About this product
Beaker style allows for more water filtration for a smoother hit. This Beaker Bong with tree perc is made of high quality borosilicate glass. It is an excellent piece offering a smooth, enjoyable smoking experience.
Specs:
Height: 11 Inches
6-arm Tree Percolator
18mm Ground Joint
Color: Black
Includes: 18/14mm Downstem and 14mm Bowl
About this brand
INHALCO
INHALCO offers high quality and affordable wax pens, nectar collectors, dab rigs, bongs, herb grinders, one hitters and dugouts.