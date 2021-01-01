About this product
Take your dabbing up a notch with this blender style terp slurper. Included is a double-decker banger called the Blender Slurpee. This full welding terp slurper banger features a 20mm top bowl and a 25mm bottom bowl that allows for both smooth low temp dabbing and big loads of product.
Under the bottom bowl is a unique hurricane disk that serves as a blender to ensure you get the most out of your precious concentrates. The highly efficient and versatile banger is made of high quality quartz and has a 14mm frosted male joint.
Features:
High-Quality Quartz
Beveled Edge Design
14mm Male Joint
90 Degree Angled Joint
Blender Style Dish Design
About this brand
INHALCO
INHALCO offers high quality and affordable wax pens, nectar collectors, dab rigs, bongs, herb grinders, one hitters and dugouts.