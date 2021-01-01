About this product
This Butane Torch can be refilled with butane without any tools. Press the ignition button once before use and then it can keep the flame without more pressing; you can easily control the flame temperature according to your needs by rotating the switch (Max 1300°C/2500°F).
This Refillable Kitchen Torch is not just for the kitchen and can be used in multiple ways like hiking, camping trip, BBQ on the beach, parks, etc.; it's great for Thanksgiving, Christmas, birthdays, Father's Day, New Year, Valentine's Day and other celebrations.
About this brand
INHALCO
INHALCO offers high quality and affordable wax pens, nectar collectors, dab rigs, bongs, herb grinders, one hitters and dugouts.