This unique butane pen torch is designed with 30 degrees adjustable angle that protects your hands far away from burns. The powerful torch jet flames are concentrated in the steady ceramic port, Maximum temperature of up to 2800°F, which can be against the outdoor wind.



The air inlet is located at the bottom of the torch. Do not overfill! Wait at least 2 min after filling before using it. Shake the torch to see residual fuel from the visible window, Tilt the torch back and forth to see a bubble in the liquid Butane, you can check and fill it at any time.



Specs:



Refillable butane torch lighter

Compact and lightweight

30 degree angle adjustable

Maximum temperature 2800°F

Windproof