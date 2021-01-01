About this product
This Terp Slurper is made with high-quality thick quartz and designed to withstand the test of everyday use. High-quality quartz also allows you to get the perfect flavor, and it retains heat extremely well. Combined with the unique double-decker design, this glass piece offers super smooth dabs.
This full weld terp slurper has a large bottom dish with a 28mm diameter and a 20mm wide flat top. It works better in tandem with terp marble and terp pearls because this combination ensures that none of your vapor is lost. When used together, it's a high-end banger setup. Add it to your dab accessories list and get the most out of your favorite concentrates!
Features:
Material: High-Quality Quartz
Top Diameter: 20mm
Bottom Diameter: 28mm
14mm Male Joint
90 Degree Joint
Beveled Edge Design
Come with an Iron Case
See more terp slurpers at INHALCO: https://inhalco.com/collections/terp-slurper
This full weld terp slurper has a large bottom dish with a 28mm diameter and a 20mm wide flat top. It works better in tandem with terp marble and terp pearls because this combination ensures that none of your vapor is lost. When used together, it's a high-end banger setup. Add it to your dab accessories list and get the most out of your favorite concentrates!
Features:
Material: High-Quality Quartz
Top Diameter: 20mm
Bottom Diameter: 28mm
14mm Male Joint
90 Degree Joint
Beveled Edge Design
Come with an Iron Case
See more terp slurpers at INHALCO: https://inhalco.com/collections/terp-slurper
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
INHALCO
INHALCO offers high quality and affordable wax pens, nectar collectors, dab rigs, bongs, herb grinders, one hitters and dugouts.