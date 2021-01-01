The HUMAN SUCKS Electric Nectar Collector is the closest thing to a real dabbing experience while on the go. It offers superior safety, consistency, and temperature control. The new technology provides a coilless heating element that is an effective way to open your flavor journey. It is one of the best dabbing tools which is straightforward and convenient, even for those trying an electric version for the first time. The HUMAN SUCKS electric nectar collector kit comes with a glass bubbler with a showerhead percolator inside. It allows you to enjoy super smooth hits because of the excellent vapor cooling with zero splashback.



Features:

Battery: 2000mAh

2-Hour Fast Charge Time

60-Session Average Battery Life

5-second Heatup Time

4 Pre-programmed Heat Settings

USB-C Connection



INCLUDES:



1× STINGER Electric Nectar Collector

1× Extra Heating Tip

1× Dab Tool

1× Dab Container

1× USB-C

1× Q-tips Pack

1× Box