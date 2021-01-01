About this product
This Electric Nectar Collector is designed with a new hollowed coil-less ceramic heating tip. Unlike other products on the market where the coil will be in contact with your contents, the new ceramic tip will distribute heat evenly. No burning and the taste are smoother. Also, the product is designed easy to clean: all parts exposed to the airflow path are detachable.
Specifications:
Battery: 650mAh
1.5-Hour Fast Charge Time
30-Session Average Battery Life
10-Second Heatup Time
Hollowed Coil-less Ceramic Heating Tip
USB-C Connection
What's in the box:
1 × INHALCO eStraw
1 × USB Cable
5 × Cleaning Swabs
1 × Cleaning Brush
1 × Instruction Manual
Shop the TOKER eStraw: https://inhalco.com/products/electric-nectar-collector-toker-estraw
See how to clean the TOKER eStraw: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s9RwOnTDAQU
About this brand
INHALCO
INHALCO offers high quality and affordable wax pens, nectar collectors, dab rigs, bongs, herb grinders, one hitters and dugouts.