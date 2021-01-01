This Electric Nectar Collector is designed with a new hollowed coil-less ceramic heating tip. Unlike other products on the market where the coil will be in contact with your contents, the new ceramic tip will distribute heat evenly. No burning and the taste are smoother. Also, the product is designed easy to clean: all parts exposed to the airflow path are detachable.



Specifications:



Battery: 650mAh

1.5-Hour Fast Charge Time

30-Session Average Battery Life

10-Second Heatup Time

Hollowed Coil-less Ceramic Heating Tip

USB-C Connection



What's in the box:



1 × INHALCO eStraw

1 × USB Cable

5 × Cleaning Swabs

1 × Cleaning Brush

1 × Instruction Manual



