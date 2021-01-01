This unexpectedly cute Kaws Silicone Pipe is inspired by the character KAWS created by Brookly artist Brain Donnelly, this series is available in five colors, a perfect interpretation of the combination of street art and cannabis culture. This Kaws Silicone pipe comes with a glass bowl and the main body can be disassembled into two parts, which helps clean more thoroughly. As the hottest character 2021, this Kaws pipe is perfect for gifting to your besties. Don’t hesitate to enjoy these Kaws pipes with your fam.



Specs：



Height: 4.3 inches

Width: 1.9 inches

Food grade silicone