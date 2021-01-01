About this product
This Nectar Collector Kits are super duper compact and easy to use. This affordable dab kit is perfect for on-the-go. You might as well get one for a friend too! Inhale concentrates together with your friends will bring more fun for travel.
Silicone nectar collector kit comes with all you need for dabbing: dab mat, dab straw, silicone container, and dab tool.
Including:
1 x 6.5" Silicone Honey Straw
2 x Dab Containers
1 x Container Holder
1 x Dab Mat
1 x Dab Tool
Silicone nectar collector kit comes with all you need for dabbing: dab mat, dab straw, silicone container, and dab tool.
Including:
1 x 6.5" Silicone Honey Straw
2 x Dab Containers
1 x Container Holder
1 x Dab Mat
1 x Dab Tool
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
INHALCO
INHALCO offers high quality and affordable wax pens, nectar collectors, dab rigs, bongs, herb grinders, one hitters and dugouts.