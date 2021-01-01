About this product
This portable Butane Torch provides the most powerful and stable butane flame. It features an advanced flame height adjuster. No matter you want a lower flame or higher flame, simply slide the precision adjuster.
Features:
Butane Powered
Child-Proof Safety Lock
Adjustable Flame(Max 2500°F)
60 mins Continuous Burn Time
Comes unfilled
Features:
Butane Powered
Child-Proof Safety Lock
Adjustable Flame(Max 2500°F)
60 mins Continuous Burn Time
Comes unfilled
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
INHALCO
INHALCO offers high quality and affordable wax pens, nectar collectors, dab rigs, bongs, herb grinders, one hitters and dugouts.