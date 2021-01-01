If you think a nectar collector with 14mm titanium tip on is too big. Then you should not miss this mini dab kit with 10mm titanium tip. This Mini Nectar Collector is the smaller and more portable for on the go, and allows you to have full control of how much they intake.



INCLUDING:

1 x 4.5 inch Silicone Honey Straw with Cap

2 x Silicone Jar Containers (5ml)

1 x Silicone Holder (3.5″ x 2.3″)

1 x Dab Tool with Silicone Cap (4.8″)

1 x Nonstick Wax Mat (5.5″ x 4.5″)

Titanium Tip - 10mm



Color: Green/Yellow/Black



