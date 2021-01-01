The durable and attractive construction of the One Hitter Dugout Stash Holder makes it the perfect all-in-one device for any serious connoisseurs.



It is made from premium, high-quality materials that are not durable, but long-lasting and consistently deliver a premium smoking experience. If you love the convenience of a one-hitter, then this One Hitter Dugout Stash Holder could be just what you’ve been searching for.



The design of the One Hitter Dugout Stash Holder includes premium long-lasting materials and a fine thread anti-skid design. This prevents you from losing anything inside the one-hitter and stops the device from sliding around on hard surfaces. The top space of the One Hitter Dugout Stash Holder includes enough room to add your lighter, and the bottom space of the One Hitter Dugout Stash Holder has enough room to add all your favorite special accessories! The lid on the One Hitter is airtight because of the fine thread design. This makes it airtight and prevents any unwanted smells or scents from being detected.



When you take the grinder lid and base and combine them, it turns them into a high-quality and convenient mini grinder. No need to carry additional accessories anymore with the One Hitter Dugout Stash Holder!



The One Hitter Dugout Stash Holder measure in at a tiny 4.3″x 1″ and makes it the ideal size to slip easily into your pocket or bag. If you have been searching for the perfect One Hitter, then the One Hitter Dugout Stash Holder could be the ideal device for you. High-quality construction, combined with an attractive design, makes this the ultimate smoking accessory.



Specifications:

Made of high-quality material, fine thread anti-skid design.,

TOP Space for mini lighter and BOTTOM Space for "goodies".

Airtight lid lock in all scents and smells.

The grinder lid and base can unscrew and combined into a mini grinder. Best and Convenience for travel.

It has a bat, cleaner, mini lighter holder, “goodies” holder, a mini grinder (Top and bottom connects) and it completely smells proof.

Size: 4.3″x 1″

Color: Black



All-in-one design get everything you need on the go!