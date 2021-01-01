This 4-in-1 herb grinder with Rick painted is crafted with a high-quality aluminum alloy which makes it durable and versatile. The grinder splits into different compartments which helps the herb to be at its finest form.



And if you’re a fan of Rick and Morty, this original Rick spoof design must be your love, absolutely find peace with this Rick grinder, Wubba lubba dub dub!!



No herb wasted anymore, If you worry about your herb spilling, this grinder‘s sophisticated lid with a strong magnet specifically to hold more herb and keep stable, no herb spilling even shake it dramatically.



There is a small scrape that helps to scrape out the herb from any one of the chambers. The price for what you get is so worth it.



Features

Size: 2″ D * 1.7″

4 Parts

Color: Green

