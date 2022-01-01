About this product
Terp Pearls are used to help with heat retention and prevent waste wax. These 6mm ruby terp pearls are a great addition to any dab nails. They are beautiful and work perfectly with vortex carb and flat top bangers.
Specs:
Diameter: 6mm
Quantity: 10 Pcs
Material: Ruby
Works great with any Quartz Bangers
About this brand
INHALCO
INHALCO offers high quality and affordable wax pens, nectar collectors, dab rigs, bongs, herb grinders, one hitters and dugouts.