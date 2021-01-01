Upgrade your dabbing experience with this thick elaborate banger that is built to last. You will be able to tell right away that this is a high-quality banger when you feel it because it has a nice weight to it and a durable build. This quartz banger with a lime green splash guard is innovatively designed to keep a lot of reclaim out of the dab rig and let you get more out of your extracts. It comes with two clear terp pearls that spin around the bottom of the banger when dabbing to distribute concentrate and heat evenly, providing consistent dabs and maximizing flavor. With this classy quartz banger, you can instantly turn your bong or bubbler into a dab rig. Connect the banger to a compatible bong or bubbler joint and carefully heat the base with a torch. Let it cool slightly, and use a dab tool to load the banger with your wax or concentrate. Enjoy smooth clouds of rich vapor. So simple yet so valuable.



Specs:



Joint Size: 14mm Male

Joint Angle: 90 Degrees

Opaque Grid Bottom

High Quality Quartz

Lime Green Vortex Carb Cap



Includes:

1 × Iron Case

1 × Splash Guard Banger

1 × Vortex Carb Cap

2 × Clear Terp Pearls