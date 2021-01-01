This marble terp screw set would be perfect for all bangers even if you own the simplest one. The marble terp screw set could decorate all of your plain bangers into an extraordinary and fresh one. The color blue also fabricates a mystery scene for the whole bong. Except for its outstanding design of the terp slurper that shapes like a screw and is the perfect fit for the banger, its best function is its spinning speed and the airflows it creates. It is brilliant to have a terp screw design because it will produce the best airflow which could reach the best result from dab consumption. Plus, the top of the terp screw design could perfectly prevent any of your dabs from coming up to the inside of the banger, minimizing the watse of concentrate make it easier for the afterward cleaning.



Including:



1 * Terp Slurper

1 * Terp Marble

1 * Terp Screw