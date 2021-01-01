Please don't settle for less than the best when it comes to dabbing. The Terp Slurper is one of the greatest in quartz bangers. This style of bucket banger is an extremely effective renovation on an old concept that ensures less wasted wax and oil. It is often used with terp marbles, terp pearls, and terp pills, which help to control airflow and make sure that not a single bit of vapor is wasted.



While dabbing, the top marble, the middle marble, and the terp pillar work simultaneously to constantly control the airflow of your dab to ensure even and thorough heating. You will marvel at the incredible flavor and vapor it produces.



Compared to those $30-$70 terp slurper quartz bangers on the market, this INHALCO terp slurper only needs $16.98.



Features:



High-Quality Quartz

Flat Top Design

14mm Polished Joint

4 Air Flow Slits

90 Degree Angled Joint

Wide Dish Design



