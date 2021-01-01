About this product
This sturdy Glass Beaker Bong features a 6-arm tree percolator and ice notches. If you are looking for a somewhat short and compact bong to safely keep on a table but also included a perc, ice catcher, and beaker base, this 11" glass piece is an excellent choice.
Specs
Height: 11 Inches
6-arm Tree Percolator
18mm Ground Joint
Color: Blue
Includes: 18/14mm Downstem and 14mm Bowl
Specs
Height: 11 Inches
6-arm Tree Percolator
18mm Ground Joint
Color: Blue
Includes: 18/14mm Downstem and 14mm Bowl
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
INHALCO
INHALCO offers high quality and affordable wax pens, nectar collectors, dab rigs, bongs, herb grinders, one hitters and dugouts.