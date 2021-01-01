If you are a dabbing lover and are looking for a more flexible dabbing way, this blue-and-green honey straw dab kit is your ideal partner. It measures 8 inches in length and perfectly fits your bag or purse. Just load it with water, heat up the tip, use the hot tip to make contact with the concentrate, and then you can enjoy your fascinating dabbing experience everywhere. With durable and non-stick silicone, this nectar collector will last longer and is not easy to break. It also comes with a glass adapter that can turn the nectar collector into a mini bong. Get it for yourself or as a gift for your loved one.



Specifications：

Material: Silicone

Total Length：8.8 inches

Tip Size: 14mm

Including:

1 × Honey Straw

1 × Silicone Oil Container

1 × Glass Oil Container

1 × Glass Adapter

1 × Carver Tool