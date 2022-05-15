About this product
inheal disposables are high-tech, stylish, discreet, and easy to carry. Vape Pens contain 1 gram of Premium novel live resin cannabinoid (Delta 8, THCP, THC O, or HHC) and blend terpenes with distillate delivering apex relaxation.
Designed in pristine pure matte white, Inheal disposables deliver relaxation and comfort and are easily re-chargeable to be enjoyed again and again.
Our best-seller.
Designed in pristine pure matte white, Inheal disposables deliver relaxation and comfort and are easily re-chargeable to be enjoyed again and again.
Our best-seller.
About this strain
Red Velvet is a hybrid marijuana strain crossing a Lemon Cherry Gelato to a Pina Acai. It can have a super-unique, cinnamon, red hot aroma, and a hybrid effect. Red Velvet is a Leafly Buzz strain of May 2022.
THC Strength
28% | high
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!