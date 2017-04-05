About this product
inheal disposables are high-tech, stylish, discreet, and easy to carry. Vape Pens contain 1 gram of Premium novel live resin cannabinoid (Delta 8, THCP, THC O, or HHC) and blend terpenes with distillate delivering apex relaxation.
Designed in pristine pure matte white, Inheal disposables deliver relaxation and comfort and are easily re-chargeable to be enjoyed again and again.
Our best-seller.
About this strain
Mazar Sharif, also known as "Mazar," is an indica marijuana strain. This legendary strain is grown in the far north of Afghanistan. In fertile and well-irrigated soils these vigorous giants are capable of reaching 4 metres in height or more, and will produce a similarly immense yield of intensely resinous flowers. Over-indulgence produces a mind-warping, immobilising and narcotic effect. One of this strain's phenotypes has been described as producing "very potent physical relaxation"; this is likely to be indicative of high CBD levels.
Mazar I Sharif effects
Reported by real people like you
92 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
52% of people report feeling sleepy
Euphoric
47% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
31% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
21% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
9% of people report feeling paranoid
Pain
46% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
43% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
13% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!