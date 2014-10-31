About this product
inheal disposables are high-tech, stylish, discreet, and easy to carry. Vape Pens contain 1 gram of Premium novel live resin cannabinoid (Delta 8, THCP, THC O, or HHC) and blend terpenes with distillate delivering apex relaxation.
Designed in pristine pure matte white, Inheal disposables deliver relaxation and comfort and are easily re-chargeable to be enjoyed again and again.
Our best-seller.
About this strain
Voodoo, bred from a Thai landrace in 1997, is an uplifting sativa cannabis strain with long-lasting, euphoric effects. A fresh, fruity aroma emanates from the dense, pine-green buds enameled in crystal trichomes, with nutty and spicy flavors to follow. Depression, fatigue, and stress stand no chance against the uplifting, almost energizing, qualities of Voodoo. This strain prospers both indoors and outdoors, and flowers 8 to 9 weeks after its vegetative cycle.
Voodoo effects
Reported by real people like you
54 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
51% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
40% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
14% of people report feeling paranoid
Anxiety
37% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
inheal
Inheal develops and manufactures products from various novel cannabinoids. We see the future of the industry to include wider specter of compounds, not only Δ9 THC, but other cannabinoids.
Being able to customize and elevate experience is what drives us. Besides classical weed experience, much more is possible.
How about slight mood elevation or maybe deep trance or maybe you’re in a mood for hallucinations ?
Yep, that’s what we do.
Your experience is the foundation of our work.
At the end of the day, we all use cannabis to ease our days, celebrate, socialize, and just have fun.
Let’s have joy together.
And remember: Hemp is the new cannabis!
