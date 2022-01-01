About this product
Our Meltz gummies combine a mix of THCV, CBD, CBN, CBG, CBC + 0.3 Delta 9. They give you a whole lot by giving you just a little bit of everything. All of our favorite elements come together for an awesome entourage effect.
Are Meltz tongue-pleasingly delicious? Yesssss. Are they mind-meltingly potent, pushing your experience to the furthest level? Double check. But that’s not the reason why they’re called Meltz.
They’re called Meltz because they melt away any assumptions about what cannabis products can be. Simply put, Meltz push the boundaries of flavor and potency. And how about the flavor? Stupendously great. Good times call for great flavors, and there are plenty to choose from. These gummies are compliant and you can experience them in any state.
About this brand
inheal
Inheal develops and manufactures products from various novel cannabinoids. We see the future of the industry to include wider specter of compounds, not only Δ9 THC, but other cannabinoids.
Being able to customize and elevate experience is what drives us. Besides classical weed experience, much more is possible.
How about slight mood elevation or maybe deep trance or maybe you’re in a mood for hallucinations ?
Yep, that’s what we do.
Your experience is the foundation of our work.
At the end of the day, we all use cannabis to ease our days, celebrate, socialize, and just have fun.
Let’s have joy together.
And remember: Hemp is the new cannabis!
