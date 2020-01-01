 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Inkognyto Genetics

Creating the Seeds of Champions

Inkognyto Genetics
Inkognyto Genetics

About Inkognyto Genetics

With Roots deep in Massachusetts we have been on a mission to create extremely powerful, soul healing strains. We have been growing since 1995 and have been breeding cannabis strains since 2001 in all methods of cultivation. We try to focus on pain relieving strains that help with Migraines, Nerve Pain, Multiple Sclerosis, PTSD, Crohns, IBS, Arthritis and more. We have Elites and very rare varieties to work with and we test everything to make sure your getting the highest quality seeds for your medicine at an incredible price. To place Orders contact inkognytogenetics@gmail.com