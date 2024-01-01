About this product
Gator Breath
by INSA
HybridTHC 26%CBD —
About this strain
Gator Breath is a heady hybrid weed strain made by crossing Motorbreath with a special phenotype of Triangle Kush. Dark, verdant buds are chunky and sticky with trichomes. Gator Breath has 26% THC and 1% CBG. Leafly customers tell us the effects of Gator Breath make them feel aroused, tingly, and talkative. Medical marijuana patients say this strain helps with insomnia, MS, and eye pressure. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene, with pungent buttery, gassy notes. The original breeder of Gator breath is Jungle Boys.
