Gator Breath

by INSA
HybridTHC 26%CBD —
About this product

Gator Breath is an Indica-leaning hybrid originally created by cross-breeding Motorbreath with Triangle Kush. Contrary to its funky name, this flower has a fruity aroma and tastes like cherries, offering a pleasantly sweet sensory experience. Because of the high THC effects, we suggest this strain to those patients with a higher tolerance or those in need of serious relief.

About this strain

Gator Breath is a heady hybrid weed strain made by crossing Motorbreath with a special phenotype of Triangle Kush. Dark, verdant buds are chunky and sticky with trichomes. Gator Breath has 26% THC and 1% CBG. Leafly customers tell us the effects of Gator Breath make them feel aroused, tingly, and talkative. Medical marijuana patients say this strain helps with insomnia, MS, and eye pressure. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene, with pungent buttery, gassy notes. The original breeder of Gator breath is Jungle Boys.

About this brand

INSA
Hey Bud! Welcome to Insa, your go-to destination for premium adult and medical use cannabis products. Our dispensaries offer a wide range of high-quality products in various formats to suit your needs and preferences.

Whether you're looking to unwind after a long day, calm your nerves, or manage symptoms of your qualifying condition, we've got you covered. Our knowledgeable staff is always on hand to help you find the right products to meet your needs and answer any questions you may have.

At Insa, we pride ourselves on providing a fun and friendly atmosphere for our patients and customers alike. We believe that product use should be an enjoyable and positive experience for recreational and medical users alike, and we work hard to create a welcoming environment.

So, no matter your reason for use, whether you're a seasoned enthusiast or a first-time user, we invite you to come and explore our selection of premium products. From flower to edibles, concentrates to topicals, tinctures and more…we have something for all users. Come visit us today and see why Insa is the premier destination for adult use and medical cannabis.

Visit our website to find the closest location or call us at 877-500-INSA to speak with an expert.

Please Note: Permissible use of medical marijuana or cannabis varies by state. It is recommended that you review your state's applicable laws and regulations and if applicable consult your physician prior to purchasing or consuming medical marijuana or cannabis.
