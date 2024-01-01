GMO RootB

by INSA
HybridTHC 26%CBD —
About this product

Lineage: GMO x Rootbeer

GMO RootB hails from legendary Mendocino County in California, where breeders crossed GMO Cookies with Root Beer to create this indica-leaning hybrid. Heavy on THC and smelling distinctly like a funky rootbeer, this cultivar is good for those patients looking for a hybrid experience, reported to help patients relax.

About this strain

The GMO Rootbeer weed strain reportedly combines GMO Cookies with Root Beer. GMO Rootbeer comes from noted breeders Skunktek and Mean Gene from Mendocino aka Freedborn Selections. GMO Rootbeer has a distinct root beer smell, and a high-THC hybrid indica effect.

