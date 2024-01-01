Grape Gasoline

by INSA
HybridTHC 25%CBD —
About this product

Lineage: Grape Pie x Jet Fuel Gelato

A perfect blend of Grape Pie and Jet Fuel Gelato. Created by the breeders at Compound Genetics. Grape Gasoline is an indica dominant hybrid known for its paradoxically uplifting yet calming, relaxing qualities. Even more remarkable it smells of grape, cookie dough and fuel.

About this strain

Grape Gasoline is an hybrid weed strain made by crossing Grape Pie with Jet Fuel Gelato. The effects of Grape Gasoline are pretty middle of the road. Consumers who have smoked this strain say it makes them feel relaxed, euphoric and uplifted. Grape Gasoline is best enjoyed during the afternoon or early evening hours. In terms of flavor, you can expect pungent grape notes with a hint of diesel. Grape Gasoline is 25% THC, making it an ideal strain choice for experienced cannabis consumers. The dominant terpenes in Grape Gasoline are myrcene followed by linalool, caryophyllene. Grape Gas is crushing it in extract form in 2024. The original breeder of this strain is Compound Genetics. Weed strains similar to Grape Gasoline include Desert Lime, Pancakes, and Nigerian Silver.

About this brand

INSA
