PBG

by INSA
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
Currently unavailable
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
view similar products

About this product

Lineage : PBB x G41

PBG has trichome frosted colas that appear a whitish light green from a distance, but as you get closer, you see the mix of purple and green hues with splashes of orange from the well-manicured orange hairs. PBG is a complex mix of nut, dough, and floral notes complemented by delicate musk notes, the aroma can be very rich and inviting

About this strain

Peanut Butter Gelato, also written as Peanutbutter Gelato, is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between four strains, Peanut Butter Cookies, Starfighter, Strawberry Cough, and Gelato. Peanut Butter Gelato is 21% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Peanut Butter Gelato effects include sleepy, relaxed, and giggly. Medical marijuana patients often choose Peanut Butter Gelato when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, anxiety, and insomnia. Bred by Slanted Farms Seed Company, Peanut Butter Gelato features flavors like butter, nuts, and honey. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Peanut Butter Gelato typically ranges from $55–$75. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Peanut Butter Gelato, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand INSA
INSA
Shop products
Hey Bud! Welcome to Insa, your go-to destination for premium adult and medical use cannabis products. Our dispensaries offer a wide range of high-quality products in various formats to suit your needs and preferences.

Whether you're looking to unwind after a long day, calm your nerves, or manage symptoms of your qualifying condition, we've got you covered. Our knowledgeable staff is always on hand to help you find the right products to meet your needs and answer any questions you may have.

At Insa, we pride ourselves on providing a fun and friendly atmosphere for our patients and customers alike. We believe that product use should be an enjoyable and positive experience for recreational and medical users alike, and we work hard to create a welcoming environment.

So, no matter your reason for use, whether you're a seasoned enthusiast or a first-time user, we invite you to come and explore our selection of premium products. From flower to edibles, concentrates to topicals, tinctures and more…we have something for all users. Come visit us today and see why Insa is the premier destination for adult use and medical cannabis.

Visit our website to find the closest location or call us at 877-500-INSA to speak with an expert.

Please Note: Permissible use of medical marijuana or cannabis varies by state. It is recommended that you review your state's applicable laws and regulations and if applicable consult your physician prior to purchasing or consuming medical marijuana or cannabis.
Notice a problem?Report this item