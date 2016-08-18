About this product
Sunshine #4
INSAFlower
HybridTHC 24%CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
About this strain
Sunshine #4 is an award-winning hybrid bred by Bodhi Seeds. This blend of Chemdawg 4 and Sunshine Daydream genetics took the prize for Best Hybrid Flower at the 2015 High Times Medical Cup in Michigan.
