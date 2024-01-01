The Soap

by INSA
Hybrid THC 24%
  • Photo of The Soap
About this product

Lineage: Animal Mints x Kush Mints

Terps: Limonene, Caryophyllene, Linalool

Effects: Focus, Energizing, Euphoric

The Soap is a Sativa leaning hybrid strain created through crossing Animal Mints and Kush Mints. Don’t let the name fool you, this cultivar delivers a truly unique flavor profile filled with sour citrus, earthy pine, and notes of cheese. The Soap is reported to provide a blanket of warmth and calmness on the first exhale, accompanied by a gradual full-body boost of euphoric energy.

About this strain

The Soap, not to be confused with Zoap, is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Animal Mints and Kush Mints. The Soap is 19% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginner cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us The Soap effects include focus, feeling energized, and arousal. Medical marijuana patients often choose The Soap when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and depression. Bred by Seed Junky Genetics and Berner’s Cookies, The Soap features flavors like mint, pine and cheese. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene followed by limonene. The average price of The Soap typically ranges from $25-$35. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed The Soap, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review

 

