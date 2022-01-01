About this product
You don’t have to be a billionaire in these interesting times to take a flight into outer space, just get your hands on a bag of Insane’s Holland Space Cake, strap on those moon boots, and get ready for liftoff! Meticulously machined from the spirit of Amsterdam and its cannabis-rich tourism, blended with a little of those sweet California-based cake strains, Holland Space Cake is a true vacation from this dimension of reality!
About this brand
Insane
Proprietary genetics. World-class cultivators. The best of the best flavors. Founded by B Real of Cypress Hill, the legendary cannabis smoker and advocate, this is no bullshit celebrity brand. Born in the streets of Los Angeles, Insane's roots are grounded in cities and towns across the world where black-market growers and breeders risked their lives and freedoms so you could put it in the air. We celebrate the culture and traditions of prohibition era cannabis, not the value of Wall Street stocks; when trust, relationships, and respect mattered as much as the quality of the herb in your bag. For nearly three decades B Real and Kenji Fujishima have served up the heat on the street, and today they continue to deliver the most authentic, genuine products hand selected for quality and uniqueness. From the original 1997 Insane OG to the brand new Kushido, you can count on the absolute best quality for your smoking pleasure. If you believe in legacy, if you believe that your actions matter, if you believe Wall Street weed is wack...then you smoke like we smoke. We don't care if the whole world calls us crazy, nah, never that, we keep it Insane!