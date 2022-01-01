About this product
When true beauty walks into the room everybody seems to take notice, and one glance of Julia is all it takes to fall head over heels in love with her. Fiery orange hairs highlight the contours of her plump purple nugs, as her sweet scent fills the room with intoxicating vibes! Julia was born and raised in the Orange Cookies family, where she matured into a stunning vision of Gelato 33 & eventually blossomed as a supermodel for Kush Mintz. Julia stands tall as a vision of West Coast swagger and sensuality that is sure to bring the most discriminate smoker to his knees.
Insane
Proprietary genetics. World-class cultivators. The best of the best flavors. Founded by B Real of Cypress Hill, the legendary cannabis smoker and advocate, this is no bullshit celebrity brand. Born in the streets of Los Angeles, Insane's roots are grounded in cities and towns across the world where black-market growers and breeders risked their lives and freedoms so you could put it in the air. We celebrate the culture and traditions of prohibition era cannabis, not the value of Wall Street stocks; when trust, relationships, and respect mattered as much as the quality of the herb in your bag. For nearly three decades B Real and Kenji Fujishima have served up the heat on the street, and today they continue to deliver the most authentic, genuine products hand selected for quality and uniqueness. From the original 1997 Insane OG to the brand new Kushido, you can count on the absolute best quality for your smoking pleasure. If you believe in legacy, if you believe that your actions matter, if you believe Wall Street weed is wack...then you smoke like we smoke. We don't care if the whole world calls us crazy, nah, never that, we keep it Insane!