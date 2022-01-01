About this product
Take aim and fire away with the newest badass in the Insane Lineup, Mac11! Our 11th pheno cut of Miracle Alien Cookies is an entire arsenal of creamy terps and heady feel that will mow you down like a blast from an AK! This Insane hybrid strain combines all the ammunition of the cookie genetic lines, with an extraterrestrial twist of super explosive flavor, making it the ultimate boof blaster. Strap on ya bag today, ‘cause “when the sh*t goes down, you better be ready” with that Insane Mac11 fire power!
Proprietary genetics. World-class cultivators. The best of the best flavors. Founded by B Real of Cypress Hill, the legendary cannabis smoker and advocate, this is no bullshit celebrity brand. Born in the streets of Los Angeles, Insane's roots are grounded in cities and towns across the world where black-market growers and breeders risked their lives and freedoms so you could put it in the air. We celebrate the culture and traditions of prohibition era cannabis, not the value of Wall Street stocks; when trust, relationships, and respect mattered as much as the quality of the herb in your bag. For nearly three decades B Real and Kenji Fujishima have served up the heat on the street, and today they continue to deliver the most authentic, genuine products hand selected for quality and uniqueness. From the original 1997 Insane OG to the brand new Kushido, you can count on the absolute best quality for your smoking pleasure. If you believe in legacy, if you believe that your actions matter, if you believe Wall Street weed is wack...then you smoke like we smoke. We don't care if the whole world calls us crazy, nah, never that, we keep it Insane!