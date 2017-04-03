 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
THE SAFEST 2-WAY HUMIDITY REGULATOR

About Integra by Desiccare

Integra® by Desiccare manufactures a complete line of humidity control products for the cannabis industry, food industry, electronic industry, pharmaceutical industry, military, and government. Desiccare was founded in 1994' and Integra was launched in 2015'. Whether you’re drying, curing, storing, or preserving edibles, Integra has the solution to keep the freshness, potency, taste, and overall quality of your product. The secret to keeping your stash fresh and fungus-free? Adaptive 2-WAY Humidity Regulators by Integra, which absorb excess moisture when humidity is too high and release it again when RH is too low. Integra Boost comes in 55%RH and 62%RH and every packs includes Humidity Indicator Cards that react to humidity levels for Hands-Free Monitoring. To learn more about Integra, visit our site at BoostYourBuds.com

