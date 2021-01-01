About this product

“Death Cake” by intergalatikz is a indica dominant hybrid cross with the genetics of Ether X Ice Cream Cake it has a strong pungent but sweet and milky taste. Great for after a long day and perfect for days when you have nothing planned. the high is heavy on the head and body, thc content averaging around 28-32%. I myself while reviewing a jay had to take stoner nap. its sold in small batches making it sought after so if you run across it at your local dispensary be sure to grab some.