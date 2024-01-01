



**Strain Name:** Reaper



**Genetics:** Exclusive collaboration strain by StonerTradingCo X Tha Nevadyers. Pheno-hunted White Runtz (6th pheno) crossed with Black Runtz.



**Description:**

Reaper stands as the iconic and exclusive strain representing the collaboration between StonerTradingCo and Tha Nevadyers. This exceptional hybrid is the result of a meticulous pheno hunt, where the 6th pheno of White Runtz was carefully chosen and crossed with the legendary Black Runtz, giving birth to the extraordinary Reaper.



The aroma of Reaper is a captivating blend that weaves together the sweet, fruity notes characteristic of Runtz strains with the deep, earthy richness of Black Runtz. The result is a symphony of scents that tantalizes the senses, promising a sensory journey unlike any other. Visually, Reaper's buds showcase a mosaic of colors, with trichome-laden flowers that reflect the strain's potency and allure.



The effects of Reaper are a testament to its exclusive lineage. A euphoric uplift takes center stage, inspiring creativity and a heightened sense of well-being. This mental clarity is complemented by a gradual wave of relaxation that traverses the body, providing a balanced and tranquil experience. Reaper is a versatile strain suitable for a variety of occasions, offering a nuanced journey for both novice and seasoned enthusiasts alike.



For medical users, Reaper holds promise in addressing conditions such as stress, anxiety, and mood disorders. Its potential analgesic properties may also contribute to alleviating pain and physical tension. As the namesake strain of StonerTradingCo, Reaper embodies the craftsmanship and dedication to excellence that defines this exclusive collaboration.



Embark on a journey with Reaper, where the expertise of StonerTradingCo and Tha Nevadyers converges to deliver a cannabis experience that is both distinctive and exceptional.

Show more