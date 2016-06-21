About this strain
OG Ringo effects
Reported by real people like you
16 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
68% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
37% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
68% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
62% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
50% of people say it helps with anxiety
