OG Ringo is an indica-dominant variety of OG Kush bred by SoHum Seeds. The potent hybrid is named for the late Lawrence Ringo, a famed leader in CBD breeding and cannabis activist. OG Ringo is a high-THC strain with large, chunky blossoms that give off an earthy and floral musk that mixes with a smooth, sweet piney note to create long-lasting euphoric effects. With a lemon aftertaste, OG Ringo offers pain and stress relieving properties.