Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
63% of people report feeling euphoric
Creative
43% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
4% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
34% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
