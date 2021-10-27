About this strain
Relaxed
61% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
35% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
34% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
43% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
31% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
