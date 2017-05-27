Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Interstellar Concentrates

Interstellar Concentrates

The Sauce 1g Concentrate

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 21%CBD

The Sauce effects

Reported by real people like you
42 people told us about effects:
Euphoric
57% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
38% of people report feeling energetic
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
9% of people report feeling dry mouth
Paranoid
2% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
35% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!