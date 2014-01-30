Loading…
Afghani Distillate 1g

by IONIC
IndicaTHC 17%CBD
Strain rating:

About this strain

Picture of Afghani
Afghani

Afghani, also known as "Afghan" and "Afghanistan," is a potent indica marijuana strain. This strain delivers a deep state of relaxation and euphoria. The flavors Afghani produces are sweet and earthy. Medical marijuana patients most commonly turn to this strain to treat insomniapain, and stress disorders. Afghani is named after its geographic origin, where the earliest varieties of cannabis are believed to have grown. Breeders worldwide have come to treasure this strain for its heavy resin production which is passed on genetically. 

Afghani effects

Reported by real people like you
461 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
73% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
60% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
37% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
36% of people say it helps with insomnia
