Logo for the brand IONIC

IONIC

Cookies and Cream Cartridge 1g

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 20%CBD

Cookies and Cream effects

Reported by real people like you
476 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
61% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
47% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
23% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!