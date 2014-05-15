Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Sour Tangie Distillate Cartridge

by IONIC
SativaTHC 18%CBD
Strain rating:

About this product

For the connoisseur offering one of the best distillates on the market. Terpenes are infused for a curated experience.

About this strain

Picture of Sour Tangie
Sour Tangie

Tangie, also known as "Sunva," is a popular sativa marijuana strain. Bred by DNA Genetics’ Sour Tangie is an 80% sativa cross between East Coast Sour Diesel and Tangie. Sour Tangie brings together the classic Sour Diesel aroma with Tangie’s creative, elevating buzz and strong citrus overtones. This sativa has two different phenotypes that express either Sour Diesel or Tangie bud structures and effects. Sour Tangie grows quickly in its vegetative cycle and finishes flowering in 9 to 10 weeks indoors.

Sour Tangie effects

Reported by real people like you
480 people told us about effects:
Happy
70% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
67% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
55% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
35% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand IONIC
IONIC
Shop products
IONIC is passionate about crafting the finest small batch cannabis oils and cannabis concentrates in the world.

Our pillars of Quality, Responsibility and Respectability are the guiding principles that have inspired the distinctive finish and curated experiences that we create.