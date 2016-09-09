Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand IONIC

IONIC

Sour Dream Black Disposable Pen 0.5g

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD

Sour Dream effects

Reported by real people like you
99 people told us about effects:
Happy
69% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
66% of people report feeling euphoric
Energetic
54% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
31% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
7% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!