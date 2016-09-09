IONIC
Sour Dream Black Disposable Pen 0.5g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
Sour Dream effects
Reported by real people like you
99 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
69% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
66% of people report feeling euphoric
Energetic
54% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
31% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
7% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!