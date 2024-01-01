Our Precision Dose Tinctures are formulated to help maximize the absorption of CBD,THC and CBN, without flavors or fillers. Use in drinks or cooking as an edible – or take it under your tongue for faster sublingual relief. ioVia’s™ optimized blends make our tinctures perfect for microdosing and less intoxicating effects. And our precision dose formulations ensure a consistent experience every time.
Easy & discreet to use No fillers, flavors, or scents Perfect for microdosing and functional daily use Trusted Colorado CBD, THC & CBN Vegan & gluten-free Safe blends for pets
ioVia’s simple and high quality products were born out of a desire to better serve medical cannabis patients in Colorado. After years of listening to thousands of patients’ concerns, our passionate team discovered what works (and what doesn’t) for anyone looking to improve their lifestyle.
We formulated ioVia with effective blends of CBD and THC, producing a consistent product that delivers the therapeutic benefits of cannabinoids without the altering side effects of smoking or edibles. ioVia is more than a product; it is a discreet addition to your daily routine that helps you feel better every day.