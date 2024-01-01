ioVia™ Precision Dose Tincture HI-THC (500mg)

by ioVia CBD & THC Solutions
THC —CBD —

About this product

Our Precision Dose Tinctures are formulated to help maximize the absorption of CBD and THC, without flavors or fillers. Use in drinks or cooking as an edible – or take it under your tongue for faster sublingual relief. ioVia’s™ optimized blends make our tinctures perfect for microdosing and less intoxicating effects. And our precision dose formulations ensure a consistent experience every time.

Easy & discreet to use
No fillers, flavors, or scents
Perfect for microdosing and functional daily use
Trusted Colorado CBD & THC
Vegan & gluten-free
Safe blends for pets

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand ioVia CBD & THC Solutions
ioVia CBD & THC Solutions
Shop products
ioVia’s simple and high quality products were born out of a desire to better serve medical cannabis patients in Colorado. After years of listening to thousands of patients’ concerns, our passionate team discovered what works (and what doesn’t) for anyone looking to improve their lifestyle.

We formulated ioVia with effective blends of CBD and THC, producing a consistent product that delivers the therapeutic benefits of cannabinoids without the altering side effects of smoking or edibles. ioVia is more than a product; it is a discreet addition to your daily routine that helps you feel better every day.

License(s)

  • CO, US: 404-00058
Notice a problem?Report this item
Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.